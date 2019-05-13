Telangana State Board announces SSC results; 92.43% pass percentage recorded

State Board of Secondary (TSBSE) announced the SSC or Class 10 results for the year 2019 on Monday.

While announcing results, Secretary along with of School announced that a pass percentage of 92.43 per cent has been recorded this year.

"Students can check their results on the official website of the State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) at bse.telangana.gov.in and also in other private websites like Manabadi and education etc," said a release issued by TSBSE.

The TSBSE conducted SSC Examinations from March 16 to April 3. A total of 5,52,280 students had registered for the exams and 5,46,728 students along with 40,526 private candidates had appeared for the exams.

In 2019, the total pass percentage is eight per cent higher than last year. Girls have scored 2.5 per cent higher than boys.

As per the TSBSE, Jagital district saw a pass percentage of 99.73 per cent, whereas with 83.09 per cent, secured the lowest pass percentage.

"The TSBSE has scheduled advanced supplementary Examinations from June 10 to June 24 for the failed students and the last date for remittance for supplementary exams is May 27," the statement mentioned.

