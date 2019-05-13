There is pro-incumbency wave in 2019 Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi

Claiming a strong pro-incumbency wave in his favour, Modi on Monday slammed political pundits 'for failing to perceive nerve of first-time voters and women and planting new stories every day.'

"The pundits, who are claiming that there is no wave and plant new story sitting in every day, don't know about the first time voters and women who support me. Mother and sisters are supporting me because we made a law that gives the death penalty to rapists," said Modi while addressing an election rally here.

"The women also support me because cooking gas has reached their homes, has reached their homes, and toilets have been made. And political pundits are just wondering from where the wave has come," said Modi.

Modi also slammed for not casting his vote saying, he has set a negative example for the first-time voters. Digvijaya is contesting the Lok Sabha polls against BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur from

"The first time voter is closely watching all the leaders on their You are teaching them not to vote although the first-time voter wants to cast his vote in the name of the development of the nation. You are teaching them that it's not necessary to vote," said Modi.

"Those first-time voters who are born at the end phase of the 20th century or in the beginning phase of the will vote - keeping in mind the They have to spend their life in this century including their education, health and everything. Hence the first phase or the starting phase of the century should be stronger so that the whole century becomes good," said Modi.

Taking a dig at Sam Pitroda's 'hua toh hua' remark, he said, "the country is saying 'ab bahut hua' (enough is enough). "These 'Mahamilavati' people are saying 'hua toh hua', but the country is now saying, 'mahamilavati logon 'ab babhut hua' (enough is enough)" he said.

"When asked about Bofors scam, they say 'hua to hua', they never provided bullet-proof jackets to the soldiers and as a result, many got martyred in terrorists and Naxalite attacks. When asked, said 'hua to hua," said Modi.

"For submarine scam, they say 'hua to hua', for helicopter scam they say, 'hua to hua', for commonwealth scam, they say 'hua to hua', for gas tragedy, coal scam, 2G scam, they say 'hua to hua" said Modi.

