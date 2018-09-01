Kerala floods: Indian diaspora in China contribute Rs. 32.13 lakh

KJ Alphons has announced that Indian diaspora residing in China's has contributed Rs. 32.13 lakh to the Chief Minister's distress relief fund for floods.

Alphons, who is on a visit for the promotion of tourism, thanked the Indian community and the of in for the humanitarian gesture.

He will hand over the cheques to on his return from

was recently hit by the worst floods of nearly a century, which claimed lives of more than 400 people and caused damage to the tune of Rs. 20,000 crores.

Earlier on Friday, Vijayan said that his government will collect relief funds from Malayalis residing abroad to rebuild the flood-hit state.

He further informed that Rs. 30,1026 crores have been received in chief minister's distress relief fund till August 30 for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure.

