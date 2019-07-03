JUST IN
Kerala students protests against implementation of Khader Committee report

ANI  |  General News 

Kerala Students' Union (KSU) on Wednesday held a protest outside the Secretariat against the government's decision to implement the recommendations of the Khader Committee report.

The police resorted to baton-charge to control the crowd.

The Khader Committee report proposes single directorate for the education sector in the state and upgradation of professional qualifications of teachers.

Earlier on Monday, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists also held a protest here against the government's decision.

Last month, the Kerala High Court had stayed the state government's decision to implement the report after considering writ petitions citing the government's failure to amend Kerala Education rules to bring Khader Committee's recommendations into force.

First Published: Wed, July 03 2019. 18:58 IST

