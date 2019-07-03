Cabinet approves proposal to extend benefits to CAPF officers

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for giving Organized Group 'A' Service (OGAS) to Group 'A' Executive Cadre Officers of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

It also approved an extension of benefit of Non-Functional Financial Upgradation (NFFU) and Non-Functional Selection Grade (NFSG).

Talking to reporters here, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the decision will benefit CAPF personnel from CRPF, ITBP, BSF, CISF and SSB.

"It will fulfil a long pending demand (of CAPFs)," he said.

The decision will result in granting NFFU to eligible Group 'A' Executive Cadre Officers of CAPFs. It will also benefit Group 'A' Executive Cadre Officers of CAPFs for availing the benefit of NFSG at an enhanced rate of 30 per cent as per guidelines.

An official release said that several writ petitions were filed in Delhi High Court by Group 'A' Executive Cadre Officers of CAPF for grant of OGAS status and consequential benefits of NFFU and NFSG.

Delhi High Court in its orders treated the Group 'A' Executive Cadre Officers of CAPFs as belonging to OGAS of the central government and directed that NFFU and NFSG be granted to them.

The Special Leave Petitions filed by the government and others against the orders of Delhi High Court was dismissed by Supreme Court in February this year and it upheld the Delhi High Court judgement.

