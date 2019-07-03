Mayawati and Akhilesh should examine their own conscience: says UP Minister

BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav should examine their own conscience and remember what happened during the time of their governments on the issue of law and order, Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Mishra said on Wednesday.

"In Mayawati's rule doctors were burned alive and in Akhilesh's cabinet, there were ministers who burned a journalist alive. These governments have safeguarded the criminals, unlike the Yogi government which is taking strict actions on the criminal activities in the state. Our government is trying and has got some success in stopping the rate of organised crimes", he said.

Reacting to a tweet by Mayawati on Wednesday in which she said that the law and order in the state is at its worst. Sharma said that in Mayawati's government chief medical officers used to die inside jail and ministers used to abuse people.

"People used to die on not giving gifts. So she should first look at her government's performance and then comment on anybody else", Sharma added.

He also pointed to the steps taken by the Yogi Adityanath government and said such steps were never taken by the previous governments.

"The BJP government is very stern against corruption and carelessness in the matters pertaining to public issues. The government has also asked the officers to come at 9 am in the office. The officials who are on emergency duty should report on time with their subordinates. The Chief Minister has kept on radar officers who are not working and soon action will be taken," he said

Acting strictly on the policy of 'zero tolerance', the Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday warned over 400 corrupt officials of severe punishment and decided to give early retirement to around 200 employees.

According to officials, the state government has asked 200 officials to take voluntary retirement as they were found guilty in corruption cases. At the same time, more than 400 corrupt officers and employees have been warned of severe punishments.

On June 20, Adityanath had reviewed the work of Secretariat Administration department at Lok Bhawan and said that there was no place for corrupt officers and staff in the Government.

He had said that corrupt officers could be shown the door by giving them compulsory retirement. The Chief Minister had directed the officials to prepare a list of corrupt officers and advised firm action against them.

