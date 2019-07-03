Mt Abu move shows there is communication gap in Congress: Alpesh Thakor

Congress' decision to move its MLAs to Mount Abu days ahead of Rajya Sabha elections means that somewhere there is a communication gap or lack of camaraderie in the party, said MLA Alpesh Thakor on Wednesday.

This came after reports emerged that Congress Party is taking their 65 MLAs to Mount Abu in Rajasthan to avoid cross voting ahead of Friday's Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat Assembly. The Congress MLAs left for Mount Abu from Ahmedabad in a bus on Wednesday.

"Why does the party have to resort to these measures like taking the lawmakers somewhere out of the state every time there is such a situation? This means that somewhere there is a communication gap or lack of camaraderie or respect towards their elected representatives in Congress", said Thakor.

"Congress Party's state leadership should reflect on why do they have to rely on such methods. May be they are unsuccessful in being connected to the organisation and understanding the feelings of their own elected representatives." Thakor further added.

Thakor resigned from Congress party along with MLA Dhavalsinh Thakor and MLA Bharatji Thakor in April this year.

On Tuesday, The Gujarat High Court declined to hear a petition moved by the Congress seeking a direction to Assembly speaker Rajendra Trivedi to take a "prompt" decision on disqualification of its legislator Alpesh Thakor.

"I am being subjected to harassment by the Congress party ever since I resigned as if I made a big mistake by supporting the party. If this harassment continues, I might have to take some action soon," said Alpesh Thakor.

In the upcoming by-elections to Rajya Sabha, the BJP has fielded External Affair Minister S Jaishankar and Jugalji Mathurji Thakor for the seats vacated by the Amit Shah and Smriti Irani who won their respective constituencies in the recently held general elections for the 17th Lok Sabha.

