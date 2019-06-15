Kerala-TN ISIS module: 3 terror suspects sent to judicial custody

Three suspects arrested in connection with the Kerala- module case were on Saturday sent to judicial custody.

sent accused Mohammad Hussain, Shajahan and Safiullah to judicial custody after the trio was presented before him at his residence.

They were arrested in connection with the module case of and

Information was received that the three suspects were staunch supporters of and have been propagating the group's ideologies on They were also an active supporter of alleged Sri Lankan bombings mastermind Zahran Hashim.

A search was conducted at their residence and digital devices including cell phones, SIM cards computers, hard disks, bank account documents, pen drives, memory cards and certain other incriminating documents were recovered from their possession.

