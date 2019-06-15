JUST IN
Shiv Sena appoints Vinayak Bhaurao Raut as parliamentary party Leader for Lok Sabha

ANI  |  Politics 

Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Bhaurao Raut was appointed to represent the party in the lower house of the parliament on Saturday here.

Member of Parliament from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency of Maharashtra, Raut has been appointed as the group leader of Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha.

Shiv Sena has a strength of 18 members in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Raut was previously elected as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Vile-Parle for 1999-2004 and member of Maharashtra Legislative Council from Shiv Sena in 2012.

First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 16:28 IST

