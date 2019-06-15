Shiv Sena appoints Vinayak Bhaurao Raut as parliamentary party Leader for Lok Sabha

-
Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Bhaurao Raut was appointed to represent the party in the lower house of the parliament on Saturday here.
Member of Parliament from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency of Maharashtra, Raut has been appointed as the group leader of Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha.
Shiv Sena has a strength of 18 members in the 17th Lok Sabha.
Raut was previously elected as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Vile-Parle for 1999-2004 and member of Maharashtra Legislative Council from Shiv Sena in 2012.
