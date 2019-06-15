Shiv Sena appoints Vinayak Bhaurao Raut as parliamentary party Leader for Lok Sabha

Vinayak Bhaurao was appointed to represent the party in the lower house of the parliament on Saturday here.

from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency of Maharashtra, has been appointed as the group of Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha.

has a strength of 18 members in the 17th Lok Sabha.

was previously elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly from Vile-Parle for 1999-2004 and member of Legislative Council from Shiv Sena in 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)