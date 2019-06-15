MP: Panchayat asks rape survivor's father to host dinner in village to 'purify' daughter

In a shocker from the state of Madhya Pradesh, a village Panchayat directed the kin of a survivor to host non-vegetarian dinner in the village in order to purify her daughter as she was allegedly raped by a man from the lower caste.

The father of the victim alleged that village Panchayat declared them an outcast after he failed to follow its diktat to organise a community feast that would 'purify' his daughter.

"Until the feast is organised we won't be included in the cast and village," the girl's father told ANI.

The village Panchayat had earlier ordered the victim's family to throw a non-vegetarian feast in order to purify her and said that till the time, the family does not organise such a feast, they should be banished and be considered untouchable by the village members.

"The father of the girl complained in January that the Panchayat had declared them outcast until they organise a feast with Police have questioned the villagers, nothing of the sort has come to fore," of Police (Ad. DySP) said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)