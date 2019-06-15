Delhi Police arrest key accused in murder case of CA student in east Delhi

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested one person identified as Ankit, who allegedly murdered Jha, a first-year student of Chartered Accountancy (CA) here.

According to police, was a former of Jha. He had kidnapped from Shakarpur area in east during a farewell party on May 15 and strangulated him to death on May 18.

of Police (DCP), East, said that told to join him on his farewell party during which he along with his friend locked Chandan in a room.

Chandan's family said they received phone calls from him, asking for money. Rs 1.60 lakh was deposited in his account which the accused withdrew from Chandan's account.

The closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the automated machiner (ATM) used by to withdraw the money helped the police in identifying and arresting him.

"Ankit had his face covered while withdrawing money from the but we matched the colour and style of his shirt. Finally, he accepted that he had murdered Chandan and took us to the place where he had dumped the body," said Singh.

Police have registered a case in this regard. "Efforts are on to nab Ankit's friend, who is still absconding," police said. Further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)