Kevin Jonas pens beautiful note for wife Danielle on celebrating 10 yrs of engagement

Celebrating 10 years of engagement today, Kevin Jonas penned a heartfelt note for his wife Danielle, thanking her for saying 'yes' to marry him.

According to People, the Jonas brother on Tuesday posted an adorable picture on his Instagram which seems to be security camera footage of the moment he got down on one knee in front of her to pop the question.

Walking down the memory lane, the 31-year-old singer wrote, "10 years ago I asked Danielle Jonas to spend the rest of life with me. I am so lucky to have found my best friend early and to spend this life with you. I love you so much! Thank you for saying yes!"

Kevin was only 21 years old when he asked Danielle to marry him in 2009 after two years of dating. For the main day, the singer flew directly from a Jonas Brothers concert in Vancouver to surprise his now wife and the former hairdresser by showing up at her New Jersey doorstep and dropping down to his knee to ask her to marry him.

After presenting Danielle with a cushion-cut diamond ring that he designed with Jacob & Co., Kevin told PEOPLE at the time that she said, "Yes, yes, yes like 500 times super fast in a row."

The couple -- who are now proud parents to daughters Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2 1/2 -- met in May 2007 while vacationing with their families in the Bahamas, but they previously crossed paths at several church events in New Jersey as kids.

Nearly six months after getting engaged, Kevin and Danielle exchanged vows at a French-style wedding in Huntington, New York in December 2009.

Last weekend, the couple their daughters were in France for Joe's wedding to Sophie Turner. Joe and Turner, who first wed in Las Vegas on May 1, tied the knot in a French wedding on Saturday.

Days before the wedding, Danielle shared two sweet pictures of her daughter Alena posing in front of the Eiffel Tower to her Instagram. "Paris nights," Danielle captioned the first photo.

In the second click, Alena gives her mother a kiss on the cheek. "You always make me smile," Danielle wrote.

The Jonas Brothers are currently gearing up to kick start their 40-day tour of 'Happiness Begins' in August in Miami, Florida.

