New Zealand pacer Matt Henry to return to Kent for 2022 County season

Kent Cricket has announced that New Zealand bowler Matt Henry will return to the Club for up to seven 2022 County Championship matches and Royal London Cup.
The 29-year-old originally signed for Kent as an overseas player in 2018, and was set to re-join during the 2020 season, before having to mutually withdraw from his arrival due to the onset of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic.
According to the Club, Henry is expected to join up with Kent once more from July 10 2022.
"I have really good memories of playing for Kent in the past - I'm driven to bring more success to the county in 2022," said Henry in a statement as per Kent Cricket's website.
"It was fantastic to see Kent win silverware in 2021, and I know that further trophies are the target for everyone at the county next season - hopefully I can have an impact in making that happen," he added.
The New Zealand pacer took 75 wickets in just 11 matches in 2018's County Championship for the county, finishing the year as Division Two's highest wicket-taker, with a bowling average of just 15.48.
"We know he will be a great influence on our dressing room and he has regularly shown himself to be a bowler of the highest quality in English conditions," said Kent's Director of Cricket, Paul Downton.
In 2021, Henry finished with six wickets in the match in New Zealand's second Test against England at Edgbaston that June. He now has 37 wickets in 14 Test matches for his country.
