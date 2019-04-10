Remembering victory over Zimbabwe in CWCQ gives goosebumps, says Mohammad Naveed

Mohammad Naveed, United Arab Emirates' one-day international captain, has said that their victory over in the World still gives him "goosebumps".

"It is great to be back in as we have some great memories, and I have goosebumps remembering that last match," International Council quoted Naveed as saying.

Even after the UAE could not qualify for the main tournament, that is taking place this year in England and Wales, Naveed called it one of the best moments of his career as this was their first ever win in the 50-over format against a Test-playing nation.

"That would be one of the best moments of my career, but there are a lot more to come and to work for. The crowd was amazing last year. It is always good to play in front of such an electric crowd, and we are looking forward to a good turnout this time," he said.

Naveed was the of the match as he scored unbeaten 22 runs off just 10 balls and also took three wickets which powered his side to have a three-run victory over through DLS method.

The UAE are set to take on in a four-match ODI series at the Club and the first match will be played today.

