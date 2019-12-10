Kohli's birthday wish to Dhoni most retweeted Indian sport post of 2019

Skipper Virat Kohli's birthday wish for wicket-keeper batsman became the most retweeted sports-related post of 2019, India revealed on Tuesday.

"In the world of sports, this Tweet from @imVkohli stole people's hearts becoming the most Retweeted sports-related Tweet," India said.

On July 7, Kohli wished Dhoni, saying he will forever be his skipper.

"Happy birthday Mahi Bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain," Kohli had tweeted.

This post of Kohli garnered almost 46,000 retweets.

India also revealed India's top male and female sports handles in 2019. leads the women's category while Kohli was on the top of the charts in the men's category.

Earlier this year, became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the BWF World Championships while Kohli is currently leading the Indian team in the ongoing three-match T20I series against West Indies.

Kohli had played a knock of 94 runs to allow India to register a victory by six wickets in the first T20I at Hyderabad.

India and West Indies will next lock horns in the third T20I tomorrow at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The series is currently levelled at 1-1.