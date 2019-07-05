MHA gets Rs 1,19,025 crore from Union budget

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been allocated Rs 1,19,025 crore in the first budget of Modi government 2.0, Rs 5,858 crore more than the last fiscal with focus on modernisation of police forces and development of border area infrastructure.

"The budget allocation represents an increase of Rs 5,858 crore over the revised estimates of FY 2018-19 amount of Rs 1,13,167 crores. This MHA budget estimate for 2019-20 includes Rs 15,098 crore allocation for union territories," a press release said.

Rs 3462 crore has been allocated for modernisation of police forces for the next fiscal, compared to Rs 3192 crore in 2018-19.

Border Area Development Programme has been allocated Rs 825 crore for the next fiscal as against Rs 771 crore in last fiscal. Rs 2129 crore has been dedicated to border infrastructure and management.

The government has allocated Rs 4757 for development of police infrastructure, Rs 79 crore less than the last fiscal. While Rs 953 was sanctioned for pension and other benefits for freedom fighters, the Centre allocated Rs 842 crore for relief and rehabilitation of migrants.

Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project was allocated Rs 296 crore as against Rs 3 crore more in the past fiscal.

The ministry is currently headed by Amit Shah.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)