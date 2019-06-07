Kumaraswamy doing political drama amid water crisis, says Yeddyurappa

-
ALSO READ
As LS polls ends in Karna, speculations of longevity of
K'taka BJP told by central leaders not to destablise JDS-Cong
Bengaluru teacher sacked for equating Yeddy, Kumaraswamy with earthworms
Kumaraswamy unwilling to talk on farmers' issue: BS Yeddyurappa
Yeddyurappa opposes SIT probe into audio clip row
-
Calling out the ruling Janata Dal (Secular) over lack of decisive action on acute water crisis in the state, Karnataka BJP Chief BS Yeddyurappa accused Chief Minister Kumaraswamy of doing "political drama".
"When there is a drought in the state, instead of resolving the water crisis in the villages, all he (CM HD Kumaraswamy) is doing is political drama by going to village schools and staying there and pretending. This won't work," said Yeddyurappa.
The leader's comment comes amid severe water shortage in several districts of Karnataka. Delayed monsoon has added to the state's trouble, making it a major concern for the government.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU