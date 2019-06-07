Ayodhya all decked up for Adityanath's visit

Preparations to beautify Ayodhya, especially the Shodh Sansthan museum, are in full swing ahead of Yogi Adityanath's visit, where he will unveil a seven-foot-tall on Friday.

Adityanath will visit various galleries and release books and a postal cover at the after unveiling the statue.

The statue, made of a single block of rosewood and purchased from Karnataka, depicts Kodand Ram- one of the five forms of Lord Ram.

After arriving at the Shodh Sansthan museum, he is expected to see a collection of the handicrafts in the ground floor of the museum, followed by a tour of the book collection and of the museum.

He will then release a special cover on the by the Postal department. He will then release 'Archaeological Report of Ayodhya', 'Ramleela journey of the Carribean countries' and two other books.

The UP CM will honour sculptors, painters and writers at the museum and admit a document titled 'World tours of Lord Ram' by Jitendra Kumar, of the

Adityanath will also inspect the developmental works in during his visit.

"During his visit, the will inspect the developmental work in He will visit and will see the under-construction prayer place there, will also inspect the construction work at Ayodhya bus station, beautification work of Guptar Ghat etc.," said a press release.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)