Lady Gaga calls out Donald Trump during Las Vegas show

Lady Gaga took a moment out of her residency in Las Vegas on Saturday night to address the government shutdown and call out President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
The incident happened during her performance of 'Million Reasons', The Hollywood Reporter posted. She said, "If the f@#$ing president of the United Sates could please put our government back… there are people who live paycheck to paycheck and need their money."
Gaga also took an aim at Pence, whose wife Karen has been criticised for accepting a job at a school that excludes LGBT children, adding, "And to Mike Pence, who thinks it's acceptable that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ - you're wrong. You say we should not discriminate against Christianity. You are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian."
She further added, "I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome. So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and you can look yourself in the mirror and you'll find it right there."
Lady Gaga won the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards for best actress along with Glenn Close recently. She also took home the Critics' Choice Award for best song for 'Shallow'.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU