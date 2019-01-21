Trump destroying country: Cardi B

Continuing her tirade against US Donald Trump, has claimed that decisions taken by Trump are "destroying" the country (USA) as the partial government shutdown nears a month.

"You're so blinded with racism that you don't even realize the decisions the you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much. You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP!" the 'Money' wrote in response to Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren's tweet on January 20.

"I'm sure you would. Still doesn't make your political rambling any less moronic. #BuildthatWall" Lahren, a Trump supporter, had earlier tweeted.

The rapper's response comes in a continuing exchange with Lahren, with Cardi threatening to "dog walk" the host in reply to Lahren's tweet: "Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020"

The partial government shutdown, the longest ever in US history, has left over 800,000 federal workers without pay since December 22, after the US and the reached an impasse regarding USD 5 billion in funding for a wall on the US- border.

Not one to mince her words, has slammed Trump on earlier as well.

"Now I know a lot of y'all don't care because y'all don't work for the government or y'all probably don't even have a job but this s- is really f- serious, bro. This s- is crazy. Our country is in a hell hole right now all for a f- wall and we really need to take this seriously," she had expressed.

"I feel like we need to take some action. I don't know what type of action, b-, cause this is not what I do, but b- I'm scared," she had concluded in a video posted on on January 17.

