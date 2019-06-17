Lady Gaga kisses married trumpet player Brian Newman on-stage in Las Vegas

American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga took everyone by surprise when she planted a kiss on her friend and trumpet player Brian Newman on-stage during her Las Vegas show.
On Saturday, the singer shared a smooch with her long-time friend during her Enigma residency concert in Las Vegas, reported People.
As captured in a video clip shared on Twitter by the singer's fan page, Gaga sang the line, "Darling, kiss me," as she and the trumpet player held hands. Eventually, he leaned in for a kiss and the duo locked lips while Gaga broke into a smile and the crowd cheered.
Newman has been friends with the 33-year-old singer since her early days, and she is even the godmother to his child with his wife Angie Pontani. The musician also served as trumpet player and bandleader for her album 'Cheek to Cheek' with Tony Bennett.
"One night after she made her first hit record she came to see us in TriBeCa. We ended up playing 'Someone to Watch Over Me' together, and it was the start of a beautiful musical friendship," he told Forbes in November.
"She's just a great musician and a great person. The godmother to my child and a beautiful human being," he added speaking of Gaga.
Newman even recruited the 'Shallow' singer to help him cover Nina Simone's classic 'Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood' on his 2018 album Showboat.
The PDA was the singer's first since she split from her fiance Christian Carino in February after two years of being together.
"It just didn't work out. Relationships sometimes end. There's no long dramatic story," a source told People at the time.
The 'A Star Is Born' actor addressed the split for the first time earlier this month while introducing a song during a performance at a concert.
"So, last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger," Gaga said.
Footage captured showed the singer walking across the stage and flashing her finger to the crowd. "So tonight will be different," she continued.
Meanwhile, rumours of a romance with her 'A Star is Born' co-star Bradley Cooper have swirled in recent weeks amid his split from supermodel Irina Shayk.
"He has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga but whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature. The rumours about Bradley and Gaga having a love affair didn't help, especially with his constant travels promoting the film," a source recently told People.
Cooper was linked to his 'A Star Is Born' co-star Lady Gaga after their intimate Oscars performance of 'Shallow' in February and their undeniable chemistry in the critically acclaimed film. However, Gaga shut down the romance rumours on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'.
