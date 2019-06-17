Janelle Monae to not replace Cardi B at Bonnaroo Festival

Fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as American rapper Cardi B will not be replaced by singer Janelle Monae at the Bonnaroo Festival.
A Reddit user posted in the r/Bonnaroo thread, claiming that they spoke with a staff member this morning and it was true that Monae was replacing the 'Kodak Yellow' rapper, reported USA Today.
"I heard Janelle Monae sound checking this morning, and I asked a staff member about it and she confirmed Janelle was replacing Cardi," a Reddit user posted on the r/bonnaroo thread, promoting Google searches and some tweets about Cardi B's scheduled show.
Festival spokesperson Ken Weinstein put all the speculations to rest, confirming that Cardi is still going to perform at the event.
"Reddit is inaccurate," he said.
The rumours of Cardi not performing at the event comes at the heels of the news of her plastic surgery. In May, the Grammy Award winner cancelled multiple performances due to recovery from plastic surgery.
While the procedure affected her shows last month, her Bonnaroo appearance is still on schedule.
On Wednesday, Cardi B tweeted that due to the recovery issues, she was done with plastic surgery.
"I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause (expletive) I ain't getting surgery again," she wrote in a tweet on Wednesday, adding, "But let me tell you I haven't got a headache ever since."
The tweet came a week after she criticised people for saying that she cancelled shows because they weren't sold out.
"All of the shows I cancelled were sold out they even put it on the news on the El Paso news. I even show ya how swollen my feet got when I get off a plane so imagine how my stomach and my back get and the pain I feel due to surgery," she tweeted.
The rapper shared with her fans on May 1 that she got a second breast augmentation after her daughter Kulture was born.
In an effort to be honest with her fans, the 26-year-old rapper plans on sharing more about the weight-loss process, which, she said, took months.
Speaking about the overall result, the artist had earlier shared that she is enjoying the slimmer figure she has attained now.
On the work front, Cardi is soon going to make her film debut with an upcoming drama titled 'Hustlers' alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Lili Reinhart. 'Hustlers' is slated to release on September 13, 2019.
