Janelle Monae to not replace Cardi B at Bonnaroo Festival

Fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as American B will not be replaced by at Festival.

A Reddit user posted in the r/ thread, claiming that they spoke with a staff member this morning and it was true that Monae was replacing the ' Yellow' rapper, reported

"I heard sound checking this morning, and I asked a staff member about it and she confirmed Janelle was replacing Cardi," a Reddit user posted on the r/ thread, promoting searches and some tweets about B's scheduled show.

put all the speculations to rest, confirming that is still going to perform at the event.

"Reddit is inaccurate," he said.

The rumours of Cardi not performing at the event comes at the heels of the news of her plastic surgery. In May, winner cancelled multiple performances due to recovery from plastic surgery.

While the procedure affected her shows last month, her Bonnaroo appearance is still on schedule.

On Wednesday, Cardi B tweeted that due to the recovery issues, she was done with plastic surgery.

"I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause (expletive) I ain't getting surgery again," she wrote in a tweet on Wednesday, adding, "But let me tell you I haven't got a headache ever since."

The tweet came a week after she criticised people for saying that she cancelled shows because they weren't sold out.

"All of the shows I cancelled were sold out they even put it on the news on I even show ya how swollen my feet got when I get off a plane so imagine how my stomach and my back get and the pain I feel due to surgery," she tweeted.

The shared with her fans on May 1 that she got a second breast augmentation after her daughter was born.

In an effort to be honest with her fans, the 26-year-old plans on sharing more about the weight-loss process, which, she said, took months.

Speaking about the overall result, the had earlier shared that she is enjoying the slimmer figure she has attained now.

On the work front, Cardi is soon going to make her film debut with an upcoming drama titled 'Hustlers' alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and 'Hustlers' is slated to release on September 13, 2019.

