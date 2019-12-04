Lenovo launches new range of smart home devices, expands portfolio in India

launched a range of new smart home devices, including a smart display, smart bulb, and smart camera, expanding its IoT portfolio in India.

The Smart Display allows users to control over 5,000 smart home devices using Google Assistant. It is available in 10-inch and 7-inch size and priced at INR 8,999.

The Smart Bulb boasts voice-controlled features to adjust light, colour, temperature, and brightness. The plug-and-play smart bulb is expected to be available soon.

The Lenovo Smart Camera is a home security camera with 355-degree FOV, 120 degrees up and down scanning area, and infrared night vision. It comes with built-in mic and speaker along with two-way audio capability. Pricing and availability are yet to be announced.