Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs team up for new Earth Alliance to battle climate change

Hollywood and 'Titanic' fame actor Leonardo DiCaprio along with his environment charity are teaming up with Steve Jobs' widow Laurene Powell Jobs and billionaire investor Brian Sheth to launch a new alliance to tackle climate change.

The Oscar-winning actor who is also the founding co-chair will convert The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation into Earth Alliance as he combines with Powell and Sheth, who is a co-founder and president of the private equity fund Vista Equity Partners and also board chair of the Global Wildlife Conservation, reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Sheth also founded the Sheth Sangreal Foundation, which will completely look after the finance of the administrative costs of Earth Alliance.

"Today marks the next step in the evolution of LDF as it fully merges under the new Earth Alliance management and grant-making framework," DiCaprio said Tuesday in a statement.

"Laurene and Brian are incredible civic leaders who share my passion and understanding of the urgency and scale of the challenges we face," he added.

DiCaprio's environmental charity which was founded in 1998, has handed out around $100 million in grants to tackle climate change around the world.

At the same time, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation got caught in a multibillion-dollar Malaysian corruption scandal and an international money-laundering scheme that allegedly was used to fund the movie 'The Wolf of Wall Street', in which the Hollywood actor starred.

"I am proud to join with Leo and Brian to make habitable earth possible for future generations. Leo is one of the most uniquely gifted communicators of our time, and with Earth Alliance, we will harness those gifts to inspire people, regardless of age, race, or geography, to stand up as leaders for our natural world and safeguard our imperilled planet," Powell Jobs said in her own statement.

"Our planet is at a critical turning point, and we have an opportunity to transition our society to a sustainable one in harmony with -- and in support of -- all life on Earth," Sheth added in his own statement.

