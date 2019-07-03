Brad Pitt feels acting is "younger man's game", talks about future of films

Actor Brad Pitt thinks he is aging for Hollywood and feels acting is "a younger man's game."

The 55-year-old actor may a have a number of highly successful films under his belt, but he believes that he is being approached for potential film roles ''less and less'' nowadays because filmmakers prefer younger actors, reported E! News.

Over the last few years, the Oscar award winner has been taking time out of the spotlight, focusing on his family life and producing projects. Pitt is all set to return to the big screen with Quentin Tarantino's highly-anticipated film 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood'.

Ahead of the film's release, Pitt opened up about the industry in his candid cover story interview for GQ Australia's latest issue, which released on Tuesday.

"I'm behind the camera on the producing side and I enjoy that a lot," the 55-year-old star told the outlet.

"But I keep doing less and less. I really believe that overall it's a younger man's game - not that there aren't substantial parts for older characters - I just feel, the game itself, it'll move on naturally. There will be a natural selection to it all," he added speaking of the acting game.

When it comes to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, Pitt said he is "curious" to see the future of films and "what shape" it will take.

"I really appreciate the streaming services because we're seeing more and more quality projects being made. We're seeing more writers and directors and actors getting a shot. It just tells you how many talented people are out there," Pitt explained.

"I like to think there's room for both. But I could be a dinosaur and not even know it, man. And the comet could be on the way," the actor continued.

In the upcoming 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', Pitt stars alongside Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor also spoke about his co-stars, calling DiCaprio "fun" to work with.

"We kind of popped at the same time. This is a guy who's really giving and really goes for it, so you know it's great fun being able to spar with that calibre of actor. And he's just great fun," Pitt said of DiCaprio.

As for what attracted him to take up the project, "Well, ultimately what draws me, and what draws us all, is working with Quentin. He's such an original voice in the lexicon of film and his sets are just full of enthusiasm and delight. That's why we're there."

The upcoming film received a six-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film also stars late actor Luke Perry, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen, Lena Dunham, and Kurt Russell. It is produced by Shannon McIntosh and David Heyman.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' will release in India on August 9, this year.

