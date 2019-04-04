EC appoints seven General Observers for polls in Goa

-
For the smooth conduct of Lok Sabha and bye-elections, the Election Commissioner of India has appointed seven general observers, three expenditure observers and one police observers for two Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs)--North Goa and South Goa, and for three Assembly seats where bye-elections are to be held, Goa Election Commission said in a statement on Thursday.
"Both the District Magistrates of Goa have imposed a complete ban on carrying all types of arms and firearms and lethal weapons within the South Goa district to ensure free, fair, peaceful and orderly conduct of the election process," the statement said.
A total of two weapons, 12 cartridges, 4,322 licensed arms have been seized by the authorities so far.
The seizures also include Rs 75.18 lakhs of cash. The value of total seizure which includes liquor and freebies amongst others is estimated to be Rs 3,84,20,898.
The authorities have also made elaborate arrangements to check the menace of fake news and requested the citizens to use the cVIGIL app to report any violations related to elections.
The polling for two Lok Sabha seats in Goa will take place in the third phase on April 23. The results will be announced on May 23.
