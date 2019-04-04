ECI seizes unaccounted cash, liquor and drugs over Rs 1600 crores ahead of first phase of LS polls

The (ECI) on Thursday claimed to have seized cash, liquor, drugs, gold, silver, and other items amounting worth Rs 1,618.78 crore from across the country just days ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

According to a progressive seizure report released by the ECI, tops the chart with total seizure worth over Rs 511.84 crore, followed by Rs 285.86 crore, over Rs 158.61 crore, Rs 158.17 crore, and Rs 144.57 crore.

According to the data provided by the poll body, the highest volume of liquor was seized from (over 19 lakh lt.), followed by (over 12 lakh lt.), (7.44 lakh lt.), (12 lakh lt.) and (5.55 lakh lt.). However, the highest value of the liquor seized is Rs 35.96 crore from followed by (Rs 31.99 crore), (Rs 21.23 crore) and others.

The highest amount of cash seized is Rs 137.81 crore from followed by Rs 95.79 crore from Andhra Pradesh, Rs. 28.75 crore from Maharashtra, and Rs 25.42 crore from Uttar Pradesh.

also tops the chart in the value of drugs and narcotics seized worth Rs 500 crore, followed by (over Rs 117 crore) and (Rs 28.18 crore). However, the highest amount of drugs and narcotics seized is from with 14398 kilograms.The value of gold and silver ornaments seized from is highest at Rs 141.14 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh at Rs 60.39 crore and then others. Andhra Pradesh tops the chart in the value of other items seized by the poll body at over 10.83 core, followed by Tamil Nadu and at Rs 6.38 crore and Rs 3.11 crore, respectively.As per the data provided by the poll body, total cash seizure is worth over Rs 399.505 crore, total liquor seized is worth over Rs 162.892 crore, total drugs and narcotics seized is over Rs 709.549 crore, precious metals are over Rs 318.495 crore, while freebies and other items amount to total Rs 28.342 crore.Seven phase elections will begin on April 11 and end on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

