ODI rankings: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah retain top spots

Indian and bowler on Monday consolidated their top two spots in the updated ICC Men's ODI rankings.

Kohli retained his number one spot in the batting rankings with 890 points whereas Rohit Sharma, the Indian opener is on the second position with 839 points. In the rankings, holds the pole position with 774 points. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are the other two Indians to feature in the top ten rankings.

Kuldeep holds the seventh position (689 points) whereas Chahal holds the eighth position (680 points).

Australian also moved into the top ten batsman rankings after a tremendous performance in the recently concluded series against which his side won 5-0.

Finch scored a total of 451 runs in the series with an average of 112.75. This performance allowed the batsmen to gain 12 slots to reach the joint ninth position with West Indies Shai Hope. Both Finch and Hope have 744 points each.

Usman Khawaja, Australia's opening batsmen also gained six slots to reach the 19th position in the batting rankings. also saw a 10 place jump to reach the 23rd position.

Among the bowlers, Australian leg-spinner has jumped four positions to reach the 45th position.

In terms of all-rounders, Afghanistan's holds the pole position with 356 points, closely followed by Bangladesh's Shakib-Al-Hasan with 341 points.

In team rankings, England holds the number one slot with 123 points and is on the second position with 120 points.

