Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh visits Eastern Ladakh to take stock of security situation and operational preparedness

Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command of the Indian Army visited forward areas in Eastern Ladakh on Tuesday to review the security situation and operational preparedness.
He was accompanied by Commander of the Fire and Fury Corps during his visit. General Ranbir Singh was briefed in detail about the security and operational preparedness by the General Officer Commanding of Trishul Division.
During his interaction with the troops, Lt. General Singh appreciated their "hard work and dedication" in safeguarding the borders while operating in hostile terrain and adverse weather conditions.
