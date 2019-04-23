Miscreants loot Rs 2.5 lakh in Hajipur, drag man for 100m on bike

A man was dragged behind a bike after two unidentified bike-borne miscreants snatched Rs 2.5 lakh from him in on Tuesday.

The man was looted while he was coming out from here with the amount which was taken as loan, his wife said.

The incident was captured in CCTV camera installed in the area. In the footage of the incident, it is seen that two miscreants on a motorcycle are speeding down the road with the man clinging onto the bike for about 100 metres.

"My husband was carrying the money taken as loan from the The two men on the bike had tried to snatch the bag from him, but he did not let it go. As the robbers tried to speed away, he was dragged on the road. He has sustained injuries in the incident. Now, police are looking into the matter," the victim's wife told media here.

A case has been registered in the matter and investigation is underway.

