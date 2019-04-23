Pragya was framed in false cases to defame India's culture: Shah

Shah on Tuesday said that their candidate and blast accused was framed in the name of Hindu terror to defame the culture of the country.

Responding to a question during a press conference on whether there will be any impact of Pragya's recent controversial remarks on poll results of Madhya Pradesh, he said that there will definitely be an impact of her statement as the people of the country were "very angry" over the use of term 'saffron terror' by the party.

"A fake case was framed against Pragya Thakur and the culture of was defamed in the world. People are very angry. Our culture was presented in a bad light in the name of Hindu terror and saffron terror," Shah told reporters here.

"Can Hindu be a terrorist?" he asked.

The claimed the theory of Hindu terror could not stand in the court.

Shah asked to apologise to the country for allegedly bringing a bad name to the "culture of the country."

"Rahul should apologise to the country," he demanded.

The further said: "You fabricated these people in fake cases of Hindu terror but real terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba were set free. Who is responsible?" He also accused the Congress party of playing with the security of the nation.

