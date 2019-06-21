Living man declared dead by doctor at government hospital in Sagar

In a case of gross medical negligence, a living man was declared dead by a doctor at a government hospital in district.

The doctor declared him dead on Thursday night. The incident came to light when police went there for the post-mortem in the morning and surprisingly found him alive. He, however, died soon after.

DR RS Roshan, CMO, said, "The done by the doctor will be investigated."

"We were intimated by the hospital that a person died there last night. However, when we went for the post-mortem in the morning he was found alive. The is on the part of the doctor who was on duty last night. The patient, however, died later on," said the

