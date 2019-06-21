PM Modi constantly monitoring situation in Muzaffarpur: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Dr on Friday said that is "constantly monitoring" the situation in and has directed to provide support to the government in

"PM has been constantly monitoring the situation in Muzaffarpur, It was as per his instructions that I went to Based on the PM's guidance, the Centre is providing all possible support to government. We are committed to defeating this illness," the tweet by read.

The toll due to (AES) touched 124 in district on Friday.

As per the data, a total of 104 deaths were reported at the government-run and Hospital, while 20 children died at in the district due to the vector-borne till today.

Earlier, Dr Vardhan had visited the state to take stock of the situation and review measures taken in the wake of the outbreak.

is a viral that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and of heart and kidney.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)