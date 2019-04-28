Locals in Kannauj want Dimple as their MP, but bat for Modi as PM

In the Samajwadi Party's bastion, voters want Dimple Yadav to represent them in the Parliament but want Narendra Modi to get one more chance to be India's prime minister.
Dimple Yadav is the wife of SP president Akhilesh Yadav and is sitting MP from Kannauj.
In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Dimple managed to win despite 'Modi wave' but with a small margin of votes of less than 20,000 votes against BJP's Subrat Pathak.
Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency has always been a prestige seat for the Yadav clan. The SP candidate is banking on the goodwill and the works done by the party in the last two decades, BJP candidate Pathak is playing the local card.
"My calculation says that it is good for the country that Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes gets one more chance. But in Kannauj, the BJP is weak and Dimple Yadav will win," said Sunderlal, a local.
"Dimple Yadav will win the election because Akhilesh Yadav has done unprecedented development here. Nobody is voting here in the name of SP-BSP-RLD alliance, but in the name of Akhilesh Yadav. But I want that Narendra Modi should become Prime Minister for one more chance," said Rampal Singh.
"Because of the alliance the traditional votes BSP will go to the SP. According to my calculation Dimple Yadav will win by more than 1-1.5 lakh votes. But when I look at the Centre's politics, I find no substitute for Narendra Modi," said Santu Yadav.
"The people will vote for good works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If they have an alliance, we also have our alliance with the people," said Pathak.
SP, BSP, and RLD are contesting the Lok Sabha election Uttar Pradesh in alliance with each other.
Thirteen Lok Sabha seats will go to poll on April 29 in the fourth phase in Uttar Pradesh, where the polling will take place in all seven phases. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.
