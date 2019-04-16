Ajit Singh accused Modi of favouring rich, ignoring poor

(RLD) chief on Tuesday said there is no space for the poor, farmers and the youth in Narendra Modi's '56-inch chest' and accused him of favouring only the rich and corrupt.

"BJP claims Modi is very strong. He has a 56-inch chest. But he has no heart in it. There is no place for the poor, farmers, and unemployed youth in his heart," Singh said at a rally here organised jointly by the Samajwadi Party, and RLD.

"He has enough space for Ambanis, Adanis and one Modi, two Modi, three Modi... in his heart. This is the Chowkidar (watchman) of the people who fled the country with Rs 10,000 crore," he added.

Taking a dig at the for calling himself a 'chowkidar', Singh said that the country needs a Prime Minister, not a watchman.

The exhorted the gathering to chant 'chowkidar chor hai' (the watchman is a thief) by whispering the same in the mic and with his gestures.

"And where is the place for thieves?" Singh asked amid the chants.

"Jail," the crowd replied.

Singh asserted that the grand alliance will emerge victorious in the "The time of the thief is about to go and your 'achhe din' (good days) are coming."

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister's radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', Singh said that Modi, however, does not listen to the people.

"You listen to his speeches three times a day and his 'Mann ki Baat' on radio. We want a PM who listens to our mann ki baat," he stated.

He accused Modi of lying and alleged that Modi produced fake documents to back his educational qualification claims.

Voting in is taking place in seven phases, which began on April 11 and will end on May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)