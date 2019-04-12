Lok Sabha elections: 72.19% polling recorded in Jammu

Peaceful and incident free polling was conducted in two of the total six constituencies of which went to polls in first phase of elections on Thursday.

Votes were polled in Jammu parliamentary constituency of and Baramulla constituency of division, where 72.19 percent and 35.01 per cent polling was recorded respectively.

Sharing details of the voting, Shailendra Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer, said, "Total voting percentage in Jammu was 72.19 per cent and 35.01 per cent in Baramulla. Polling was peaceful and incident free in both divisions. We congratulate all candidates, political parties, voters, police, and paramilitary forces."

Total voters eligible for casting votes in the two parliament constituencies were 33,17,882.

There were 33 candidates in fray, with Nine in Baramulla and 24 in Jammu.

Total number of polling stations were 4489 in addition to 21 migrant polling stations.

Voting for 6 Lok Sabha seats will be held in five phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6. Counting will be done on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)