Odisha Lok Sabha trends: BJD leading on 14 seats out of 21, BJP ahead on 1

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal is leading in 14 parliamentary constituencies out of a total of 21 in Odisha, according to official trends.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead on 7 seats while the Congress has not opened its account yet.

In 2014 General Elections, BJD swept 20 seats in the state while the BJP settled for only 1 seat.

In the state Assembly polls, which held simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections, BJD is leading on 26 Assembly seats out of 147 while BJP is ahead on 8 seats.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 11:51 IST

