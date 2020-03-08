JUST IN
London-based woman declares herself CM candidate for Bihar Assembly polls

The advertisement mentioned Pushpam Priya Choudhary as president, Plurals, and the CM Candidate, Bihar

Pushpam Priya Choudhary. Photo: Facebook
Pushpam Priya Choudhary belongs to Darbhanga but lives in London. Photo: Facebook

Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the daughter of former Janata Dal United MLC Vinod Chaudhary has declared herself as the "Chief Ministerial candidate" for the Assembly elections in Bihar.

Priya, who belongs to Darbhanga but lives in London, announced the same in full-page advertisements which appeared in several Hindi and English newspapers in Bihar on Sunday.

The advertisement mentioned her as president, Plurals, and the CM Candidate, Bihar.

Currently, Bihar is ruled by BJP-JDU-LJP coalition headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
First Published: Sun, March 08 2020. 23:47 IST

