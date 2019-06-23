MP: Four jail guards suspended after 4 inmates escaped in Neemuch

Four guards were suspended after four prisoners escaped from a jail in district in the wee hours of Sunday.

"Four guards have been suspended in the case. It seems the crime has been committed after much planning. They have taken support from outsiders," said.

The police have registered an FIR and are investigating the case. Police officers have carried out an inspection of here.

Two absconding prisoners were lodged in the jail for drug trafficking while others were sentenced for committing murder and rape, respectively.

All four prisoners cut the bars of the jail with the help of a saw and jumped the wall by using a rope.

A has been launched by the jail authorities to nab them.

