Aussie players looking forward to seeing their Indian fans: David Warner

-
ALSO READ
AUS vs NZ Perth Test: Latham drops Steve Smith just before tea on Day 1
India consolidate position at the top of ICC Test Championship points table
Broad wants to continue playing cricket and win World Test Championship
PAK vs SL Rawalpindi Test: Bad light plays spoilsport on Day 2, Lanka 263-3
ICC launches Test championship, the 'World Cup' of red-ball cricket
-
Ahead of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against India cricket team, Australia's opening batsman David Warner on Thursday said that the entire side is looking forward to meeting their Indian fans.
Warner took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and captioned the post as: "India here we come!! It's going to be a great 3 game series. Looking forward to seeing all our Indian fans".
Warner had registered the second-highest score for an Australian batter in a Test match against Pakistan last year after scoring 335 at Adelaide.
He also scored a century in the second innings of the third Test against New Zealand.
Australia white-washed both New Zealand and Pakistan in the respective Test series. As a result, it moved to the second position on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table.
Australia will next take on India in a three-match ODI series.
The first game will be played on January 14 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.