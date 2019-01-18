Louis Vuitton rolls out wireless earbuds pricier than an iPhone XR

is introducing luxury that you can wear in your ears. The premium brand has teamed up with New York City-based audio company to create its first branded earbuds.

As is a luxury brand, its first are no less than a luxury in themselves. The Horizon Earphones are expected to retail for an eye-watering USD 995, Engadget reported.

The earbuds feature basically the same specs as Master & Dynamic's existing MW07 earbuds which cost a just USD 299. It is equipped with a custom 10 mm high-performance Beryllium drivers and offer 3.5 hours of continuous playback.

The Louis Vuitton Horizon Earphones will be available in four different colourway designs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)