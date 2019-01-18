Louis Vuitton rolls out wireless earbuds pricier than an iPhone XR

-
Louis Vuitton is introducing luxury that you can wear in your ears. The premium brand has teamed up with New York City-based audio company Master & Dynamic to create its first branded earbuds.
As Louis Vuitton is a luxury brand, its first wireless earbuds are no less than a luxury in themselves. The Louis Vuitton Horizon Earphones are expected to retail for an eye-watering USD 995, Engadget reported.
The earbuds feature basically the same specs as Master & Dynamic's existing MW07 earbuds which cost a just USD 299. It is equipped with a custom 10 mm high-performance Beryllium drivers and offer 3.5 hours of continuous playback.
The Louis Vuitton Horizon Earphones will be available in four different colourway designs.
