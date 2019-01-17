Google increases price of G Suite

Google's will now cost you dearer as the company has increased the prices of its service for Basic and Business.

Until now, the by were free. The company started charging for the premium edition at USD 50 per year since 2007, adding a USD 5 per month option for users of the advanced versions.

According to Fast Company, the cost of the service is now up from USD 5 to USD 6 a month per user. G Suite Business, that allows for retention policies for email, is now up from USD 10 to USD 12. G Suite Enterprise, however, remains unchanged at USD 25 per user per month.

The new prices will be effective from April 2, and existing subscribers will only pay the higher price when their current subscriptions end.

The reason for the price hike is Google's aggressive approach towards adding new apps, features, and benefits, to compete Microsoft's

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)