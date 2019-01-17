JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

More than 772 million email addresses leaked in Collection #1 data breach

Aussies call Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake for series decider against India
Business Standard

LG to launch phone with a snap-on second screen: Report

ANI  |  Seoul [South Korea] 

Move over foldable phones, LG is reportedly aiming to give the control straight into the hands of a user by giving them an option of a second screen that can be attached to the phone.

According to Cnet, LG is prepping a handful of new phones which will be showcased at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, and the multiple-screen phone is expected to make its debut at the same event.

The purported smartphone is likely to come with a secondary case with a screen, similar to a Moto Mod and theoretically double up the size of the display.

Unlike Samsung's concept foldable phone, the one by LG won't fold. It is unclear if the smartphone will carry the name of LG's flagship line.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 12:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements