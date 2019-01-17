LG to launch phone with a snap-on second screen: Report

Move over foldable phones, is reportedly aiming to give the control straight into the hands of a user by giving them an option of a second screen that can be attached to the phone.

According to Cnet, is prepping a handful of new phones which will be showcased at the upcoming Mobile in Barcelona, Spain, and the multiple-screen phone is expected to make its debut at the same event.

The purported is likely to come with a secondary case with a screen, similar to a Moto Mod and theoretically double up the size of the display.

Unlike Samsung's concept foldable phone, the one by won't fold. It is unclear if the will carry the name of LG's flagship line.

