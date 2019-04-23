LS polls: 37.89 pc voter turnout till now

In the ongoing third phase of the elections today, recorded the highest voter turnout of 52.37 per cent till now followed by (46.61 per cent), (45.72 per cent) and (44.64).

The total the estimated voter turnout till now for the third phase is 37.89 per cent.

Polling is underway at 116 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and two Union Territories.

The voter turnout till now is 37.05 per cent in Bihar, 42.97 per cent in Chhattisgarh, 37.20 per cent in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, 42.99 per cent in Daman and Diu, 39.36 per cent in Gujarat, 9.63 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir, 36.74 per cent in Karnataka, 39.60 per cent in Kerala, 31.99 per cent in Maharashtra, 32.82 per cent in Odisha and 29.73 per cent in

While only some constituencies of Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, and are witnessing voting, all seats in Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and are voting in a single phase.

The seven-phase election started on April 11. The first phase witnessed 69.45 voter turnout across the country while the election for the second phase was held on April 18 and witnessed 69.43 per cent voter turnout.

The result for the Lok Sabha election will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)