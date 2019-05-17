JUST IN
ICICI-Videocon loan case: ED calls Chanda Kochhar, her husband for questioning on Friday
LS polls: EC announces re-poll at polling booth in Chadni Chowk seat

ANI  |  Politics 

The Election Commission of India ordered on Thursday re-poll at a polling booth in Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency.

The poll body declared re-poll at polling station no. 32 of Chandni Chowk Assembly Segment after the presiding officer forget to delete the test votes before the actual polling on May 12.

The re-poll will be conducted on Sunday.

In Chandni Chowk, sitting BJP MP and Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is contesting against four-time Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Jai Prakash Agarwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Pankaj Gupta.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

