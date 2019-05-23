Odisha: NDDB to donate 5 lakh tetra milk packs to children in Puri

The Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in association with Producers' Federation is set to distribute over 6 lakh tetra packets to the children in district, which was battered after hit the state on May 3.

Speaking to ANI, Group Head, Abhijit Bhattacharya, said: "Over 6.25 lakh of tetra packets will be distributed among children of district through Anganwadi and One kid will get 5 packets. The board will also provide about 300 tonnes of fodder to buffaloes in the district."

He further said the employees of on Wednesday donated over Rs 8 lakh to the to support people affected by the cyclone 'Fani'.

Cyclone Fani, which made landfall in district on May 3, left a trail of destruction in the state. The death toll in the state due to the cyclone touched 64 with Puri recording the maximum number of casualties at 39, according to official estimates released by the on May 11.According to government data, livestock casualties are over 34 lakhs and over one crore sixty-five lakh people were adversely affected by Fani in Odisha.

