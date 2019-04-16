LS polls: OP Rajbhar to go 'solo' in UP, claims BJP wants to eliminate SBSP

Just two days before the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls, (SBSP) OP on Tuesday announced that his party will go 'solo'. He alleged that that the (BJP) wanted to "eliminate" the as it did not give them a single ticket.

Talking about his plans of contesting Lok Sabha polls, said: "Our party will go 'solo' in this election and so far we have decided to field 39 candidates for this in the state."

is an ally of the since 2017 and is a in the government led by

"It was our attempt that we remain in the 'gathbandhan' with the In that hope, I have waited for so long. Three days ago, I was called by the Minister and JP Nadda ji (Union Minister) who tried to convince me to fight elections from the I told them I will not fight elections from your party and your symbol," Rajbhar told ANI.

"I also conveyed to them that I would contest on only one seat," he added.

Claiming that the BJP wants to eliminate his party just like Nishad party, Rajbhar said: "I called a meeting to review the situation yesterday. Every party has the right to field its own candidate. BJP wants to eliminate our party. Ballia is a very significant seat for us. We have contributed to getting the votes from Purvanchal for the formation of BJP government in UP."

"We are like 'use and throw' as BJP has formed government in with our help but now their intention is clear.When I am asking for only one seat, they have denied me that and are asking me to fight from our symbol. They made join BJP and gave him a ticket on its symbol. What about " he said.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha joined the on April 4.

Praveen, the son of Sanjay Nishad, joined BJP in the presence of Nadda.

Rajbhar has been critical of Minister UP government and has attacked it on several occasions.

Lok Sabha elections in are being held from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in all seven phases. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

