Election officer writes to Hyderabad CEO over circulation of fake video on EVM

Refuting the claim that an Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) was found inside the house of a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader here, district Election Officer on Tuesday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad.
"The video circulating on the social media platforms alleging that EVM was found inside the house of a TRS leader in Nizamabad district is false. It is fake news and deserves no consideration," District Election Officer and Collector MRM Rao stated in the letter.
The inquiry conducted by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) into the matter revealed that the video was shot in Pali district of Rajasthan.
"The same video was circulated during the 2018 Assembly elections in Rajasthan as well," he added.
