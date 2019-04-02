Will decide on alliance with BJP for LS polls on Saturday: OP Rajbhar

Om Prakash Rajbhar, UP of (SBSP), on Tuesday said that he will take a decision on his party's course on an alliance with the for Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

"Whatever is to happen, will happen on April 6. Nobody would have hoped for what will happen on that day," a visibly upset Rajbhar told ANI here.

Rajbhar, who is a in UP government, said: "Our voters are not slaves of any party. They will vote where we want them to vote."

He said that his party was trying to seal a poll pact for the Lok Sabha elections in and accused its ally of misleading the SBSP.

"They have given seats to another ally Apna Dal but they are misleading us," he said.

A meeting of SBSP leaders was scheduled to take place in on Monday to discuss the prevailing political situation in the state. However, the meeting was postponed until Saturday.

Rajbhar has been critical of UP government and has attacked it on several occasions.

Uttar Pradesh, where 80 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, will go to polls in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

