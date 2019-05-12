LS Polls: Shiela Dikshit, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli among early morning voters

Early voters in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls included a number of heavyweight candidates and political leaders with the likes of Sheila Dikshit, Ajay Maken, Gautam Gambhir, and exercising their franchise.

With votes being cast for all the seven seats in and 52 parliamentary constituencies across 6 states, politicians urged voters to turn out in large numbers.

Ajay Maken, candidate from New constituency against BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi, said that the contest in the capital is not triangular as is not even in the fray. "I am confident that will win all the seven seats in The fight is between and BJP and I don't think that the contest is triangular. These elections are elections and are fought on issues," said after casting his vote.

Newly-minted BJP cast his vote at a polling booth in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area. The former is fielded against AAP's Atishi and Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi.

His Congress opponent, after casting his vote, said Atishi and Gambhir did not reach out to people as they were busy fighting each other. "I reached out to the people, while Atishi and Gambhir are indulged in a fight against each other and have not gone to the people. People are also thinking that those who do not come to them before elections will certainly not work after winning."

BJP's contestant from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, cast her vote at a booth in the constituency. The first timer, who is up against of Congress, urged voters to turn up for polling as she spoke to media.

Congress expressed hope that UPA will get full majority and termed the present NDA as "incompetent". "On this festival of democracy, I request everyone to take part. I am positive that people will vote for us based on our manifesto and ideology and UPA will get full majority. A development driven will replace the incompetent NDA government," said Scindia, the Congress candidate from Guna.

Minister voted at a booth in Prayagraj and appealed to people to step out of their houses."I appeal all to not remain confident within their home but rather step out and cast their vote. I also request all to cast vote in the name of the nation," the BJP said.

Indian team's queued up at a booth set up in Dressed in a pastel t-shirt, the youth icon made an important appeal, "I would request all to cast their vote, all should come to their respective polling booths and must exercise their right to vote," he said.

Polling is being held on eight seats in Bihar, all ten seats in Haryana, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 14 in , eight in and four in

Other prominent faces in this round are Akhilesh Yadav, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and

Re-polling is being conducted at booth number 116 in West Bengal's parliamentary constituency and station number 110 in Arambag Lok Sabha seat, along with one polling station each in Puducherry and

The seventh and last phase of national elections will take place on 19 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

